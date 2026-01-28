Joan Ann Raia (nee Brunie), 89, of Peconic, formerly of New Hyde Park, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2026, surrounded by her children.

Beloved wife of Frank (d. 2013); devoted mother of Frank Jr. (Katie), Linda (David), Carol (Tom), and her predeceased daughter Elaine. Adoring and adored grandmother of Paris, Thomas, Anne, Connor,Jane, Kate, and Shawn, and loving great-grandmother of Adelaide. Dear sister of the late Ray (Tina) and daughter of the late Helen and Walter Brunie.

Joan earned a degree in Applied Science (Nursing) from Queens College and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from SUNY Old Westbury. She enjoyed a vibrant second nursing career at the Henry Viscardi School, where she cared for students for more than 20 years.

An avid walker and golfer, Joan also took her passion for bridge to new heights in her later years, earning master points and competing regularly. Joan was a touchstone for so many—caring, compassionate, and wise. Though she was an only daughter, those ladies lucky enough to be her close friends would disagree that she was without sisters. She had many.

She was deeply loved and will be missed by all who had the blessing of knowing her.

