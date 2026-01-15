Joan E. Bertron of Bayside, formerly of Southold, died Jan. 14, 2026. She was 92.

Born in New York Nov. 25, 1933, she was the daughter of Cyril and Elizabeth Johnston. She was married to Donald Berton and worked as a teacher at St. Anastasia School in Douglaston, N.Y.

She was a member of St. Patrick’s Church and family said she enjoyed reading, sewing and attending mass.

Predeceased by her husband, Ms. Bertron is survived by her children Neal, Dennis, Matthew and Mary-Jane Mattone; and four grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Jan. 18 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Avenue in Riverhead. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Southold, and internment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.