JoAnn Rizzo Santora of Southold passed away at Stony Brook University Hospital on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. She was 79 years old.

Born in the Bronx on Feb. 8, 1946, to Theresa Capolino Gigliotti and Frank Gigliotti, she graduated from St. Helena Business School. She worked as the owner of New Beginnings Salon in Southold for 35 years.

Family said Ms. Santora enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, playing Mexican Train dominoes and being part of the Homemakers Club.

Predeceased by her husband, Joseph Santora, and her sister, Marie Fiume; she is survived by her children, Dina Rizzo-Reilly (Dennis Reilly) of Southold and Frank Rizzo of Commack; and her four grandchildren: Maya and Dylan Reilly of Southold, Matthew Rizzo of Plainview Jocelyn Rizzo of Pennsylvania.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home is assisting the family.

