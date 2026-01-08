John Douglas Peck Jr. (Poppy) was born on July 11, 1938. He died at the age of 87, on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Smithtown, N.Y.

John was raised by his parents John Sr. and Constance (Jack and Connie), with his siblings Gail, Carol and baby Bob, in an idyllic home on Edmore Avenue in Queens Village. He attended PS 33 and Jamaica High School.

John met his future wife, Linda Theresa Rene Blume, while they were both car-pooling to work for Sperry. The day John met Linda, he became the luckiest man alive. John and Linda were married on April 7, 1962.

Starting in 1966, John and Linda raised their three children at 23 Biscayne Dr, in Selden, helping to make it the greatest neighborhood God ever created. During that period, he was a dedicated employee of the Grumman Corporation for 38 years. He later moved to what is now known as 14 Campground Circle in Jamesport, but his spirit has always longed to be fishing at Montauk Point.

John served four years in the National Guard, at Fort Dix. He volunteered his time and energy to make Christ Church United Methodist, in Port Jeff Station, a better place. He also coached youth soccer and baseball, for St. Gerard Majella’s church; it was the only way his son ever got a chance to pitch.

John enjoyed model trains his entire life and was a devoted member of the Railroad Museum of Long Island in Riverhead.

John was a master storyteller and had an extraordinary knack for remembering details. Many of John’s best cringeworthy auto-biographical tales were limited to pre-dawn trips to his favorite fishing holes.

John personified the concept of all are welcome. He was one of those people that could, and would, talk to anyone, including a tree or two. He blessed countless wayward travelers by lending a hand to fix an overheated radiator, jump start a dead battery or tow a car.

John enjoyed rooting for Lawrence Taylor and the greatest team the world has ever seen, the New York football Giants (guess who wrote that last part).

John was what you call a “motor head.” He traveled all over the east coast with family and friends, especially Bob Altman, to root for various hillbillies turning left; his favorite NASCAR driver was #3, the Intimidator. Tinkering with and driving his 1956 Chevrolet (150 model, Sherwood Green, fender shirts, blue dots and dual exhaust) brought John great joy.

John orchestrated myriad happy memories involving camping, boating, water-skiing, and fishing, including teaching everyone who would listen how to recognize when “the birds are working.” Aside from his pal Jimmy Williams, he was the best fisherman the world has ever seen.

John excelled at making sawdust in his garage. He had an impressive collection of hand and power tools, several of which his neighbors actually returned. John was a nurturing father, building wooden backyard gymnastics courses for his daughters and, of course, Craig LoNigro.

His favorite places to eat were McDonalds and the Elbow Room.

John is survived by his sisters Gail Stroup and Carol McGough; brother in-law Kenneth (Kenny) Blume and his wife Celeste; sister in-law Jean Blume; daughter Kristin and her ex-husband Douglas Fuchs; daughter Tracy and her husband David Corbett; son John and his wife Kathleen; grandchildren Emily, Douglas, Kristina, Max and Lily; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents John and Constance; wife Linda; brother Robert; brother-in-law Richard (Richie) Blume.

Family and friends are invited to DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, on Saturday, Jan. 10 from 3 to 8 p.m. for a celebration of John’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Railroad Museum of Long Island or towards improving the lives of people living with Parkinson’s disease.

