John R. Santacroce Jr., of St. Augustine passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2026. Born in Glen Cove, N.Y. on Jan. 29, 1964, he spent most of his life in Mattituck before retiring to Florida in 2019.

A lifelong athlete, John played baseball, football, and basketball for the Greenport Porters, holding records for many years. He loved playing softball, golf, and poker and dedicated 25 years of service as a Correction Officer at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility.

John is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Mary Santacroce; his daughters Tia (Michael) Zaluski and Marie (Joel) Dahlenburg; and his cherished grandchildren David, June, and Jack. He is also survived by his parents John R. Santacroce (Katherine) and Carol Santacroce; and his brothers Jeffrey Santacroce and Joseph Santacroce.

Full of love, laughter, jokes, and good times, John will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held in New York, with details to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s name to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD Foundation).

