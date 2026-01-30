Lynne Marie Edwards of New Bern, N.C., formerly of Aquebogue and Lindenhurst, died Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. She was 60 years old.

Born in Brooklyn April 20, 1965, to Stanley and Carolyn (Ficner) Blaskiewicz, she graduated from Lindenhurst High School. On Sept. 28, 1985, she married Richard C. Edwards, after having met while attending a Polish dance.

Ms. Edwards owned R.C. Edwards Construction with her husband. Following this, the two lived in a retirement community where they built new homes. Family said she loved to take rides in their golf cart.

Predeceased by her father, Stanley, Ms. Edwards is survived by her husband, Richard of New Bern; her mother, Carolyn; her brother, Jeff (Jennifer) Blaskiewicz; and her nieces, Hannah and Sarah.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 6, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 7, at 10:30 a.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Paid post