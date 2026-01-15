Marilyn Rae Weaver of Peconic Landing in Greenport, and formerly of Southold, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. She was 94 years old.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jan. 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. at Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, officiated by Pastor Garrett Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.t2t.org would be appreciated. Donation forms will be available at the funeral home.