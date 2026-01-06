Norma Mary (Biangardi) McGarry of Greenport, died peacefully on Jan. 3, 2025. She was 96 years old.

Ms. McGarry was the beloved wife of the late Thomas F. McGarry, whom she married on Aug. 9, 1952.

Ms.. McGarry was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey on July 27, 1929 to Charles W. and Ellen M. (Kievit) Biangardi. She graduated from Ramsey High School in 1947 and with a B.S. degree from the College of New Jersey’s School of Education, formerly known as Trenton State Teachers’ College in 1951.

She had a life-long interest in childhood education, especially reading and was trained in the Mae Garden Reading Method. She taught at Midland Elementary School in Paramus, New Jersey and Country Day School in McLean, Virginia.

She was also an avid learner as an adult. For example, along with her husband, she spent two summers studying in Italy.

Ms. McGarry was the director of Pipers Hill Adventurers’ Club in Stamford, Conn. She retired as director of community service at Convent of the Sacred Heart in Greenwich, Conn. in 1994, after 20 years in the position. Her many other interests, in addition to raising a family, included travel and cooking. She shared with her husband a love of theater and art.

The couple moved to Peconic Landing in Greenport in 2002.

Ms. McGarry was the mother of the late Thomas F.J. McGarry. She is survived by her children Mary Elizabeth (Libby) McGarry and Charles B. McGarry; grandchildren Emmy, Nell, Jack and Ashby; and great-grandson Emile. She was also predeceased by her darling dachshund Ruby.

Ms. McGarry requested that any donations in her memory be made to St. Agnes Church in Greenport.

Paid post