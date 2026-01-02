Patricia Marie Krupski, lifelong Mattituck resident, passed away on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. She was 76 years old.

Pat was born on March 30, 1949 in Riverhead to Catherine (née Pierzchanowski) and Joseph Krupski. She was one of six children. After high school, she attended the Rochester Institute of Technology where she studied Commercial Arts and attained her bachelor’s degree. In her professional career, Pat worked as a banker at Southold Savings Bank, and was the Assistant Retreat Director at the Passionists’ St. Gabriel’s Retreat House on Shelter Island. She was also a member of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, where she was a special minister of the eucharist.

Predeceased by her parents Catherine and Joseph; and sister Diane Krupski; Pat is survived by her siblings Joesph Krupski, Frank Krupski, Eugene Krupski and Maria Krupski; 14 nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and great-nephews; five godchildren; and many friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Jan. 4 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery adjacent to the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated. Donation forms will be available at the funeral home.

