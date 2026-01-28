Roy C. Falkowski passed away on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, after a long illness at Brookside Medical Center in Smithtown, N.Y. He was 69 years old. Roy resided for many years in Southold and then Fairlawn Adult Home in East Northport, NY.

Roy was predeceased by both his parents. He is survived by his daughter Tanya Aquino of Memphis, Tenn., his siblings Pam Defriest of Riverhead, Al Falkowski (Judy) of Celebration, Fla. and Ron Falkowski (Jan) of Southold.

Roy loved boating and fishing here on the North Fork, cooking and all types of mechanics.

Roy was a chef by profession. He started his career at The Carriage House, now Founders Tavern, The Barge, The Old Oyster Factory, LaGazelle and Skippers in East Marion. Roy also published a cookbook “Eats” of which he was very proud.

A celebration of his life will take place in the spring of 2026.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

