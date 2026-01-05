With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Valerie (Terry) Andrews, who entered eternal rest on Dec. 10, 2025, at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, surrounded by the love of her family.

Valerie was a devoted wife, mother, Gigi, educator and friend. For more than 30 years, she lovingly served as a first grade teacher at Greenport Union Free School District, where she shaped young minds, nurtured confidence, and left a lasting impact on generations of students and families. Teaching was not just her profession—it was her calling.

She shared just shy of 50 years of marriage with her beloved husband, Allan Andrews, whose steadfast love remained by her side through life’s joys and challenges. She was a proud and devoted mother to her daughters Ashley Ellis (Steven) and Alyssa Welch (Alfred Jr.), and found immeasurable joy in her role as “Gigi” to her cherished grandchildren: Faith, Noah, Brysen, Hope, Micah, Brantly, and Everett.

Valerie courageously endured a long battle with Inclusion Body Myositis, facing each day with strength, determination, and grace. Even as the disease progressed, she remained fiercely independent, continuing to do as much as she could on her own—a powerful testament to her resilience and spirit.

She was predeceased by her parents, Margret Terry and Ellis Terry.

Valerie leaves behind her husband Allan Andrews; her daughters and sons-in-law Ashley Ellis (Steven) and Alyssa Welch (Alfred Jr.); her seven grandchildren; her siblings, Victoria Terry, Margret Cox, and Charles Terry; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss her dearly.

Her kindness, dedication, and quiet strength touched countless lives, both inside and outside the classroom. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who were blessed to know her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Church in Greenport, followed by a gathering at Sophie’s in Southold.

Her legacy lives on through the lives she taught, the family she loved so deeply, and the example of perseverance she leaves behind.

