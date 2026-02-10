David Allen Carlson passed away on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. He was 59 years old.

Born in Huntington, and raised in Bay Shore, David resided in Cutchogue. David was an organ donor, and through his final act of generosity, gave the gift of life to others.

He is survived by his beloved children, Xavier and Finnleigh, and their mother, Juliet Carlson; his mother, Barbara (Sauer) Carlson; his siblings, Robert Carlson and his wife, Yrena, of Texas, Christina Carlson of Connecticut, and Steven Carlson and his partner, Ann Marie Cervino, of Holbrook; and nieces and nephews: Chase and Cameron, Jane, Adam and Olivia, Mia and Mason. He was predeceased by his father, Donald Carlson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 12, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home located at 6447 Route 25A, Wading River, N.Y. Family and friends will gather at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home, on Friday, Feb. 13, at 10:30 a.m. Internment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, N.Y.

