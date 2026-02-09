Obituaries

David Wayne Newman

By The Suffolk Times

David Wayne Newman of Southold passed away on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. He was 54 years old.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father Abraham Thannickal.

Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Dylan Newman Forever 5 Foundation would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Paid post