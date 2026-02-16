Helen Jean Elak of Riverhead, formerly of Peconic, died at home Feb. 13, 2026. She was 96.

Born in Peconic Aug. 26, 1929, she was the daughter of John and Apolonia (Polak) Stankewicz. She completed one year of college and married Edward Elak. Ms. Elak worked in the Suffolk County Treasurer’s Office as a supervisor.

Predeceased by her husband Edward Elak; and sisters Laura Pendzick and Sophie Geehreng; and brothers Frank, Henry, Felix and John Stankewicz Jr., she is survived by her children Stephen Elak of Woodland Park, Colo. and Marilyn Elak of Riverhead; and grandchildren Michael Elak of Japan and Daniel Elak of Nebraska.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Feb. 18 from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist in Riverhead. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

