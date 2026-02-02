James Alex Grattan, 77, of Bridgewater, N.J., recently of Dover, N.H., and formerly of the North Fork of Long Island, passed away Jan. 29, 2026. After a long journey of declining health, Jamie is finally at peace.

Jamie was born Feb. 17, 1948, in New Brunswick, N.J., to Jerome and Lucille (Zak) Grattan. He grew up in the rural section of East Brunswick, where he played with friends, rode bikes in the “gully” and skipped stones and fished on nearby ponds. A devoted son and big brother, he learned many of his foundational skills as a Boy Scout and made lifelong memories there. He loved playing baseball, from Little League through college. And his paper route was a source of great pride.

Jamie graduated from East Brunswick High School in 1966 and attended the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., where he studied chemistry and graduated magna cum laude in 1970. He then earned his Ph.D. in organic chemistry from MIT in 1974.

He proudly served in the Army Reserves from 1970 to 1979, completing three years of ROTC and six years of active reserve service. Jamie worked at Union Carbide and went on to spend many years conducting cancer research with Bristol Myers Squibb. His career later expanded into medical writing, and he worked in that role at Johnson & Johnson until his retirement.

Jamie spent the last six years as a resident of Watson Fields assisted living in Dover, N.H. The staff and care team at Watson are all incredible and deserve our heartfelt gratitude; angels, every one of them. He was also blessed to have the unwavering care of his devoted daughter, Noelle, whose love meant everything to him.

When Jamie loved something, he dove in deep and delighted in talking about it endlessly. His obsessions included the N.Y. Yankees, golf, the stock market and rock and roll guitar players.

He was a loving father to his two daughters, Noelle Grattan and Lauren (Grattan) Whelan. He was incredibly proud of his “gold medal daughters” and loved them with his whole heart. He was also the cherished grandfather of four wonderful granddaughters: Quinn, Greta, Summer and Liza.

Jamie was a helper at his core. Whether putting money into an unhoused person’s cup or stopping to jump-start a car on the side of the road, helping strangers in need was always his way. He noticed people, took his time, and gave generously of himself. He was smart, funny, kind and deeply thoughtful.

His dogs were his pride and joy. Jamie loved being a “dog dad” and rarely went anywhere without them. He also enjoyed an ice cold beverage, snacks of all varieties, an evening cocktail and a great punchline. He is remembered for his bear hugs, late arrivals, constant whistling and a good joke. He loved sunny days in his red Saab convertible with music blaring. He will be sadly missed.

Jamie was predeceased by his brother Ron and his beloved nephew Brian Montes. He is survived by his daughters Noelle Grattan and her husband, Adam Butler, and Lauren and her husband, John Whelan; his loving siblings Dave Grattan and his wife, Elzbieta, Tim Grattan and his wife, Alexandra, Nancy (Grattan) Parisi and Bernadine “Deenie” (Grattan) Eisler and her husband, Frank. He is also lovingly remembered by his former wife, Charlene (Wilkins) Grattan, four granddaughters, two nieces and two nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, N.Y. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, followed by burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the American Red Cross (redcross.org) honoring the good Samaritan that he was. In the words of the American Red Cross, “Sleeves up. Hearts open. All in.”

