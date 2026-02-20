Jessica Zablocky (Altieri), beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on Feb. 18, 2026, after a long and painful battle with substance use disorder. She was 35.

Born on June 28, 1990, Jessica brought brightness, energy, and deep feeling into the lives of those who knew her. She was a person with a vibrant presence. Quick with humor, warmth, and a spark that stayed with people. Jessica loved fiercely and was deeply loved in return.

Jessica’s family will remember her for the moments that reflected who she truly was at her core: someone who wanted peace, who wanted to be well, and who wanted her life to be better. Her passing also speaks to a reality that touches far too many families. Substance use disorder is an illness, and Jessica’s death is a heartbreaking loss that leaves an immeasurable absence.

Jessica lived in Trumbull, Conn., Charlotte, N.C., and Cutchogue, and leaves behind many who were touched by her life in each place.

Jessica is survived by her parents Patricia and Kim Zablocky; her sister Katelyn Hoffman, and her husband Kevin along with Jessica’s niece Ava and nephew David; her brother John and his fiancée KC; and her grandmother Joan Ruettiger. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved her dearly.

An event to honor Jessica’s life will be announced by the family at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Jessica’s memory to an organization that supports addiction treatment, recovery, and mental health, or a local program that helps families affected by substance use disorder.

Jessica will be remembered with love, and her family asks that her life be honored with compassion … for her, and for all those who struggle.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, is assisting the family during their time of loss.

