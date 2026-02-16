It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Karl Louis Williams, a longtime resident of Flanders, who passed away at Stony Brook University Hospital on Feb. 11, 2026.

Karl is survived by his wife, Priscilla A. Williams, and his son, Terrence Jerome Moore Sr. A proud veteran, Karl served in the Marine Corps and was a resident of the Long Island State Veterans Home in Stony Brook.

He was well-known within the community as the “McD Man” following his many years of maintenance service for McDonald’s franchises across the East End of Long Island. He was also a devoted, long-time member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Southold.

The services will be held on Friday, Feb. 20, at Christ Baptist Church, 12 Windsor Ct., Coram, N.Y. Viewing is scheduled for 10 a.m. and Homegoing Service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

