Lynn Joan Tyler
Lynn Joan Tyler died Feb. 18, 2026. She was 69.
Family and friends will gather for visitation on Wednesday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home with burial to follow at St. Agnes Cemetery.
