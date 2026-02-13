Mary Ann Dzenkowski, a long time resident of East Marion and recently of Peconic Landing in Greenport, died Feb. 12, 2026. She was 96.

Born in Brooklyn May 7, 1929, she was the daughter of Richard A. and Anna (Pankanin) Frost. She graduated Southampton Hospital Nursing School and worked as a registered nurse. On Nov. 2, 1950 she married Daniel Dzenkowsi, and built a career spanning forty years at Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Family said she was a member of St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport and enjoyed playing bridge and strumming the ukulele.

Ms. Dzenkowski was predeceased by her husband Daniel; brother John; and foster siblings Ann and Lawrence. She is survived by her children Denise Reed (Richard) of Woodinville, Wash., Daniel Dzenkowski (Karen) of Wildwood, N.J., Donald Dzenkowski (Peggylee) of East Marion, Diane Goleb (Paul) of Frederick, Md. and Donna McMullen (Michael) of Leesburg, Va.; brother R. Alfred Frost of McLean, Va.; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Feb. 19 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 20 at St. Agnes R.C. Church with burial following at East Marion Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested for Breakthrough T1D, formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

