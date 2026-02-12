R. Douglas Brautigam

Douglas was born on May 18, 1949 in Wilmington, Del. He died on Jan. 9, 2026 in Monroe, N.Y. after a short illness.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joy Salerno; his daughter Lauren Jade; grandchildren Fletcher Clark and Alice Clark; sister Betsy Brautigam Carter; brother Steven Brautigam; as well as many dear cousins, nieces and nephews; and long-time friends like Scott Geery. He was predeceased by parents Robert and Elizabeth and brother Kendall Brautigam.

In 1951 he moved to East Williston, N.Y. with his family. Douglas and his siblings all attended Northside Elementary School and The Wheatley school. His friendly personality was evident in all the activities he was involved in: little league, scouts, tennis and theater among others.

He spent his summers on the North Fork of Long Island sailing, swimming and fishing with many of his cousins and friends. This is a place that has been dear to his heart his entire life.

Doug started college in 1967 in Boston. His dream of acting was then in the works. Early on he wondered if they could get the long name: B R A U T I G A M on an academy award envelope. After his sophomore year he moved to Manhattan to intern at various theaters. He got his degree from BU in 1972. Side note: He lived across the street from the Electric Circus for nearly 18 years!

Daughter Lauren was born while he and Joy lived in the Village. Eventually they moved to New Jersey. Doug founded Sovereign Marketing Research Co. while he and Joy continued pursuing acting and directing in off-Broadway theaters and then local theaters near East Brunswick. His last acting role was in ‘Cat on a Hot tin Roof.’ He was bummed he did not get cast for the Paul Newman role — I am sure he knew every line!

A memorial is being planned for this May on eastern Long Island.

