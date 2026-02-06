Riverhead grad returns from world stage for a Jamesport show

Riverhead High School graduate Taylor Burgess, who boasts an impressive performance portfolio, is bringing her refined talent back home on Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. at the Jamesport Meeting House.

On Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. Burgess is putting on Winter Moon: A Tribute to the Harlem Renaissance, taking audience members on a trip in time through spirituals, art songs and jazz at the Jamesport Meeting House.

“Expect to go on a journey with me,” says Burgess. “I hope this almost feels like a musical hug. There are a lot of songs of comfort — of course you need some action, so there will be some drama — but it will be tamed with beautiful melodies and something different for the ears.”

At 14 years old, Burgess discovered that her love for music could be turned into a career, so she went full speed ahead on making that a possibility for herself and never looked back.

Burgess attended Shoreham Wading River High School for her freshman and sophomore year and Riverhead High School for her junior and senior year. She was part of All-County Choir, All-State Choir, The Metropolitan Youth Orchestra of New York, Shoreham Wading River and Riverhead’s drama departments, Wading River’s Vocal Express, Riverhead Chamber Choir and many other arts organizations — this list just barely scratching the surface.

