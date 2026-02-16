Robert “Bob” Edward Allen, 82, a beloved Greenport native, veteran, and dedicated maritime historian, passed away on Feb. 9, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn.

Born and raised in Greenport, Bob graduated in 1961 and honorably served in the U.S. Air Force. Following his service, he attended college and built a career in Florida until 1990, when he returned home to the North Fork.

Bob’s local career was marked by his diverse contributions to the community. He initially worked alongside his father, Bill Allen, on his fishing boat and later spent several years as a dedicated employee at Plum Island. Expanding his professional reach, he also served as a manager for Off-Track Betting (OTB), where he was a familiar and friendly face to many in the local community.

Bob was perhaps best known for his passionate work preserving the maritime history of the East End. As the great-grandson of the Long Beach Bar (Bug Light) Lighthouse’s last keeper, Bob was an essential guide for the East End Seaport Museum. He spent years conducting sightseeing and lighthouse tours, regaling passengers with stories of his family’s heritage and the lore of the Peconic Bay.

Bob was a devoted family man, survived by his wife Debby (Warner); his sister Janet (Jim) Anderson; his children Ted (Ashley) and Susan (Patrick); and his four cherished grandchildren: Olivia, Atalee, Zoie, and McKadyen. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Frances Allen.

In his final years, Bob moved to Knoxville, Tenn., where he was lovingly cared for by his son, Ted. He will be remembered for his legendary storytelling, his love for the sea, and his deep commitment to his family and his hometown of Greenport.

