Robert John Swing of Greenport died Feb. 13, 2026. He was 89.

Born in New York City June 25, 1936, he was the son of John Patrick Swing and Alberdean Reiss. He attended St. Johns University and married director of land/new homes for Daniel Gale Real Estate, Celia Swing May 31, 1958 in Woodside, N.Y.

Mr. Swing served in the US Marine Corps from 1958 to 1961, earning the rank of First Lieutenant. He worked at IBM as a marketing manager and state education advisor.

Mr. Swing is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Celia Swing; his children Joseph (Wendy), Robert (Stephanie); five grandchildren: Ryan, Cody, Connor, Riley and Samantha; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alberdean Swing and his brother, John Swing.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Feb. 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Horton Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. The funeral service officiated by Father Joe is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with Military Honors immediately following.

Memorial donations are requested for Tunnel to the Towers Foundation, T2T.org; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org; Southold Police, southoldpba.org; and Greenport Fire Department in partnership with CAST; castnorthfork.org.

Paid post