Southold seeks $900K state grant to upgrade Cochran Park

The park in Peconic named in honor of Jean Cochran. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

Southold Town is seeking up to $900,000 in state funding to add bathrooms, expand parking and install fitness equipment at Jean Cochran Park in Peconic.

The Southold Recreation Department announced the application on Facebook Wednesday, Jan. 28, asking residents to consider providing a “Letter of Community Support.” The grant is through the state’s Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, with a submission deadline of Monday, Feb. 9.

Recreation supervisor Janet Douglass and town maintenance supervisor Erick Haas briefly brought up the opportunity to Supervisor Al Krupski and the Town Board at its Jan. 27 work session. The grant can bring up to $900,000, with the town contributing a 10% match, bringing the total to potentially $1 million.

Along with the bathroom facility, ​​the grant could help to provide a stationary equipment station, to pave and expand the parking area of the park and to remove the hockey rink. The park currently does not have a bathroom facility.

“It’s something that’s very feasible in my eyes, and obtainable,” said Ms. Douglass. “This is, to me, a great way of meeting the goals of the grant while actually providing for our public in a very meaningful way.”

The “smart” bathroom that Ms. Douglass and Mr. Haas are considering is self-cleaning and ADA-accessible. The two-stall restroom would also use less water and have a water fountain on the outside, allowing local sports teams to easily fill their jugs.

Recreation supervisor Janet Douglass and town maintenance supervisor Erick Haas briefed the town board on the opportunity to upgrade Cochran Park. (Credit: Courtesy Southold Town)

Another reason for the “smart” bathroom is that the town doesn’t have staffing out in the park on weekends to make sure the park facilities are maintained appropriately.

“I never thought I’d say this, but this is a very impressive bathroom,” said Mr. Haas.

Mr. Haas said that the work on the parking lot would allow for more cars and also increase safety. He said that when it rains now, a lot of puddles accumulate.

Board Member Kate Stevens asked about the lot having pervious pavement, rather than just water exiting through a drain. Mr. Haas said they would need to talk to town engineer Mike Collins.

“It might strengthen the grant if you’re showing ideas that are mitigating long-term water pressure,” said Ms. Stevens.

The other aspect of the grant would be to potentially remove the town hockey rink at the park, which Ms. Douglass said has “seen better days.” She said it has gotten to a point where a collective, permanent decision on the rink should be made.

Funds for the project could be used to rebuild it from the ground up, or it could be torn down. If it’s the latter, the town would have to re-examine how to use that piece of the property. Ms. Douglass said rebuilding it doesn’t makes sense.

“I don’t foresee that there is such a significant demand for hockey to spend the amount of money it’s going to take to build from the ground back up,” she said. “Right now, for the immediate needs of our community, we think bathroom facilities would be better off.”

“Letter of Community Support” can be dropped off at the recreation department, at 970 Peconic Lane, or emailed to Ms. Douglass at [email protected]. Letters must be received by Tuesday, Feb. 3 to meet the upcoming application deadline.