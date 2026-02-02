Ugo L. Polla of Southold passed away Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. He was 92 years old.

Ugo was born April 18, 1933, in Brusnengo, Italy, to Lina (Borra) and Pasquale Polla. He was an only child. After high school, he attended New York University, where he attained his bachelor’s degree. He also served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1962 during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Germany as an administrative specialist, and attained the rank of specialist second class. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

A resident of Southold for the past 30 years, Ugo previously lived in New York City, Seacliff, East Moriches and North Carolina. During his retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and boat building.

Predeceased by his parents, Lina and Pasquale, and his loving cousin Leo Beccaro, Ugo is survived by family members Lynne Beccaro, Brian Romeo, Dr. Janet Beccaro Carroll, Chris Carroll and James Carroll; childhood friends Bill Rolleri and George Ferrand; and close friends Tom Amara, Joe Cagliuso, Bill Villano, Janet Lowry and others.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2026.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

Paid Notice