After a long and relentless battle with cancer, Daryl M. Sulzer of Calverton, 71, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

Daryl was born on May 5, 1954, as the first born of Robert and Janet Cawley. As the oldest of six children, Daryl was deeply loved by her four sisters and brother and her devoted sister-in-law.

Daryl married Dennis Sulzer on Sept. 30, 1972, and became a dedicated military wife as Dennis pursued his Naval career in submarine service rising to the rank of Master Chief Quartermaster. While QMCM Sulzer tended to the many responsibilities of his rank, Daryl generously served as Ombudsman of several of the boats to which her husband was assigned working relentlessly to ensure the emotional and physical health of the many families of the service members as they endured their long sea journey absences.

Daryl is predeceased by her beloved husband and her loving parents. She is survived by her children: Jennifer of Calverton, Scott (Nancy) of Riverhead, and Brieanne (Joshua) Helmick of upstate N.Y. She is also survived by two granddaughters Olivia and Delaney and her grandson Logan (children of Scott and Nancy).

After the death of her husband in 1995, Daryl became a long-time employee of The Birchwood Restaurant followed by employment with the Town of Riverhead through its Senior Center.

Daryl was an extraordinary daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend to many. Her beautiful heart, smile, and concern for others will forever be cherished and greatly missed.

Graveside services will be held at Calverton National Cemetery on Friday, April 17 at 10 a.m., officiated by Deacon Doug Moran.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

Paid post