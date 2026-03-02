Hilkka M. Torronen of Mattituck, and longtime supporter of North Fork Animal Welfare League through Betty’s Boutique, passed away peacefully surrounded by love at her home on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. She was 98 years old.

Hilkka was born on Aug.18, 1927 in Leppavirta, Finland to Anna Elima (née Ursin) and Pekka Emil Huovimen. She was one of four children. During the 1950s, while still in Finland, she met and married the love of her life, the late Toivo O. Torronen. Together they would eventually move to the States and have one daughter.

Prior to living in Mattituck, Hilkka lived in Florida and California. She was a self-employed seamstress for 50-plus years. She was also a member of the Lutheran Church in Lake Worth, Florida. One of her greatest joys most recently was volunteering at the North Fork Animal Welfare League.

Predeceased by her husband Toivo; and her three siblings; Hilkka is survived by her beloved daughter and son-in-law Marja and David Ames of Mattituck.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 9 at 9:30 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Interment will be private at the Cutchogue Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Peconic Bay Medical Center Foundation or North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

