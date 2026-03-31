Dr. James T. Dubovick, longtime Cutchogue resident, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2026 after a long and very courageous battle with cancer. He was 81 years old. He passed at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care after a brief hospital stay.

Dr. Dubovick was born Nov. 7, 1944, in Brooklyn to Mary (Kasper) and Peter Dubovick. He was the middle of three children. After high school, he attended Hofstra University and Farleigh Dickinson Dental School. Jim played lacrosse and football while in university and loved every moment of his time at Hofstra with his beloved fraternity brothers.

In 1968, in Garden City, N.Y., he married the love of his life, Brook Halbert, whom he met at university. She was his everything. She was his partner in life, business and raising their family. Together, they had two children and would make their home in Cutchogue. Prior to living on the North Fork, he lived in Pax River, Md., at the naval air station and enjoyed many decades at his home in Key West, Fla., and fishing in Missoula, Mont., almost every year for 27 years. Brook and Jim’s house in Cutchogue was an open and revolving door with so many friends and family coming for all the holidays, weekend adventures, and just a place for many adopted souls to just relax and take a break from the hustle of life. There was really never a dull moment in that house. There were always loud stories, laughter, food, and tremendous fun and memories to share with everyone, no matter what.

He enlisted with the U.S. Navy in 1970 and served for two years during the Vietnam Era. He attaining the rank of lieutenant and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. In his professional career, Dr. Dubovick ran his own private dental practice on the Main Road in Southold for 46 years after his discharge. He had a true love, not only for his practice, but for his patients and their families, along with his amazing long-time employees, Carol Chilton Miller and Diane Olsen. His office was a social hub which Jim relished and loved with all his heart. He was also the owner of the Chowder Pot Pub Restaurant in Greenport for 35 years. Jim was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Southold.

Jim was an athlete his whole life, loving any sport and supporting those of his children. He could do it all, from fishing on the Peconic Bay, skiing in Vermont and Utah, hiking up mountains in Switzerland, fly fishing in Montana, to duck hunting in his estuary backyard. He was always up for an adventure with old and new friends, including motorcycle trips, jazz concerts and horseback tours. He could talk to anyone, anywhere and often without any schedule or sense of time. He was a world traveler and loved an amazing meal with friends and family and of course a fantastic Barolo. He was a chef that could master any dish and fed more people than can be counted through the years.

Predeceased by his wife, Brook, just two months prior to his passing; he is survived by his adored children, Brant Dubovick (Denise) and Tracy Wynder (Christopher); his grandchildren, Cael Peter Wynder and Hailyn Jane Wynder; his siblings: Petera Mironchik, Elena Davis and Lynne Halbert; his adopted family: Levent Karaloglu (Gulden), Alain Pinon (Emily) and their son Hudson; and his godson, Jimmy Mironchik. Special thanks to Dr. Alex Zuhoski for so many years of care and keeping Jim alive with the most advanced treatments and heartfelt concern. Also, much gratitude to Pete Johnstone for always being there for Jim and Brook for anything.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 8, 2026, from 5 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where U.S. Navy Funeral Honors will be rendered.

Interment will be private at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery, where Dr. Dubovick will be laid to rest along with his wife Brook.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to a memorial scholarship Jim helped form for two beloved friends he lost in Vietnam. It is the Stephen B. Carlin/Walter W. Rudolph Endowed Memorial Scholarship at Hofstra. To make a donation contact the director for Alumni Affairs at [email protected] or call 516-463-4134.

Paid post