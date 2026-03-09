Jane Magrino Tolman, a beloved daughter, sister, wife, veteran journalist and loyal friend died Sunday, Feb. 22, at the age of 60.

Jane is survived by her mother Mary Cross; and sisters Sarah Magrino Miller, Susan Magrino Dunning and Allyn Cross Magrino. She was predeceased by her father J.L. Magrino Jr. (who lived in Orient at their Village Lane house full-time from the mid-1970s until his death in 1996), as well as her husband Mason Tolman Jr. In addition to her mother and sisters, Jane is survived by three nephews, a niece and a great-nephew.

Jane’s parents bought their home in Orient in 1965, and the North Fork played a huge part her entire life; she spent every summer and vacation of her childhood and young adulthood, through college, in Orient and subsequently visiting the area on a regular basis, most recently last summer, where the four sisters enjoyed their last North Fork outing together at an Orient Yacht Club event. Born in New Jersey in October 1965, Jane was the third of four Magrino sisters. She grew up first in West Orange, then in Delaware, where she graduated from Newark High School.

Jane was a writer throughout her life. She earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Smith College, as well as a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School. Jane was a reporter for The Southampton Press for several years and then became a financial writer for Dow Jones News Services. Her later writing career including freelancing for The Associated Press, The New York Post, and the Key West Citizen. She also worked in financial services for Merrill Lynch.

In the spring of 1996, Jane married advertising executive Mason Tolman Jr., in a ceremony in Manhattan. The couple spent five years in Key West, Fla., before returning in 2001 to Mason’s hometown of Slingerlands, N.Y. After her husband’s death in 2011, Jane remained in Slingerlands, but she made a point to return to her beloved Orient every summer.

A celebration of life for Jane is being planned for this summer in Orient.

Donations in Jane’s memory may be made to The ASPCA® (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) . If you prefer to give by mail, donations may be sent to The ASPCA, Honor/Memorial Program for Jane Magrino Tolman, 520 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10018. If you prefer to give by phone, please call 800-628-0028.

Paid post