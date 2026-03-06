Kathy Joann Schuhmann of Huntingdon, Pa. died at home March 4, 2026. She was 70.

Born in Greenport June 27, 1955, she was the daughter of Leroy T. and Kathleen (Denzler) Foster. She married John Schuhmann and worked many years at Walmart before her retirement.

Predeceased by her parents; husband; children Robert Jenkins, Sean Schuhmann and Heather Roth; and three brothers Jerry, John and Thomas Foster; Ms. Schuhmann is survived by her children Thomas W. Jenkins (Karolyn) of Henderson Township, Pa. and John J. Schuhmann (Cheri) of Loris, S.C.; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her sister Sally Borodemos of Port St. Lucie, Fla.

The funeral arrangements are being made under the direction of the Cutright Funeral Home, Smithfield Chapel in Huntingdon, Pa. will be private.

