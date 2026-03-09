Keith R. Mackie, formerly of Riverhead, passed away at his home in Mattituck on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. He was 44 years old.

He was born on Sept. 16, 1981 in Riverhead to Judith A. (née Karjewski) Chasse and Fank W. Mackie. In his professional career, he worked as a Branch Manager for MCN Distributors in Riverhead.

Predeceased by his father Frank; Keith is survived by his children Brayden Mackie and Brynn Mackie of Speonk, N.Y. and their mother Maeghan Mackie of Speonk, N.Y.; brother Sean Mackie (Tracey) of Riverhead; mother Judith Chasse; and stepfather Dean Chasse.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., officiated by Deacon Michael Bonocore.

In lieu of flowers, donations to American Heart Association or National Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Donation forms will be available at the funeral home.

