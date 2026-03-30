Mary Lou Singleton (nee Keane) of Briarcliff Manor, former resident of Huntington and Mattituck passed away, on March 27, 2026.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Singleton Sr., she was also loving mother of Jeffrey (Jeannine), James (Natercia), Timothy (Jessica), Christopher (Jennifer) and the late Joseph Jr. and John; fond sister of Camille and the late Carol; and cherished grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of one.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 2, from 2 to 7 p.m. and Friday, April 3, at 10 a.m. at A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave., Huntington Station. jacobsenfuneral.com.

In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your favorite charity in Mary Lou’s memory.

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