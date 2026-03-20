Richard (Dick) Gibbs of Cutchogue passed away quietly in his sleep surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at age 91. Captain Gibbs, as many people knew him, lived a full life. Born and raised on Main Street in Greenport, he spent his life on the North Fork, except for a three-year period when he served in the Marines.

Employed for 45 years on the Plum Island Ferry, Dick started as a deckhand and worked his way up to captain. In 1956, he met his wife Carole at the roller rink showing off his moves — and boy did he have moves! They were married for 17 years and raised three children: Rick, Dawn and Kim. He then met Anita Fiore and expanded his family to include her girls: Cheryl and Danielle.

He was a proud grandfather to Caroline, Carley, Zach, Breana, Luke, Kaitlyn, Skylar and Macy. He was also a great-grandfather to Carson.

Instead of flowers, please consider donating to the American Legion in Greenport (Burton Potter Post 185). Donations can be made on their website or by mail: P.O. Box 125, Greenport, NY 11944.

Visitation and a brief service will be held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold on Sunday, March 22, from 4 to 7 p.m.

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