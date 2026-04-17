On Feb. 1, 2026 our beloved Aunt Jane Osler Kyle passed away from natural causes. She turned 100 last July.

One hundred years is a remarkable life. She lived through an era of changes and challenges along with technological advancements of a scale that would have been impossible to imagine when she was born in 1925. She traveled the world and lived in multiple different countries. After settling in the Syracuse, N.Y. area, aside from being a club champion many times in golf, she was an avid card player and passionate about charities she followed. She is the end of a generation in our family that taught us so much and left us all wanting more.

Aunt Jane is predeceased by her dear Tommy Kyle; brother Bill Osler; mother Dorothea Osler and father Wilbur Osler. She leaves behind nephews Mark, Darryl, Bruce and Scott Osler along with many grandnieces and nephews.

The family laid her to rest at a family site in March. The event brought closure but also reunited a family who had grown apart. What a wonderful legacy. God bless you Aunt Jane.

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