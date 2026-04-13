Barbara Berry, 93, of Southold, passed away peacefully April 11, 2026, at the age of 93, in Magnolia, Texas, surrounded by family.

She was born Dec. 25, 1932, in Greenport and graduated from Greenport High School in 1950. Barbara eventually moved to Southold after marrying Chester Berry, where she would live for the next 70 years before moving to Texas to live out her twilight years. In her early career, Barbara worked in several local liquor stores until accepting a position with Southold Savings Bank to work in the mortgage underwriting department from which she eventually retired, a job she truly loved and for which she gave her all every day.

She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Chet Berry; her sister, Muriel Rawlings; and her two dogs, Brandi and Brady. She is survived by her three sons, Chuck Berry (Penny) of Mattituck, Neil Berry (Patti) of Magnolia, Texas, and Mark Berry (Claudia) of Mattituck; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Barbara loved meeting and talking to people wherever she went, always quick to smile and start up a conversation with total strangers. She loved walking her dogs, Mets baseball, and most of all, watching her sons play sports. As a proud mom of three boys, she was their biggest fan. She was a fixture at their slo-pitch softball games cheering them on and often helping the umpires make the calls.

Christmas was especially meaningful, as it was also Barbara’s birthday, making it a time of even greater celebration with friends and family. Funny, vibrant, and witty, she would bring joy to the party. Barbara will be remembered for her laughter, her love, and the countless memories she gave us. She will be deeply missed and forever loved and in our hearts.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Barbara, pay their condolences, and share their memories, Sunday, April 19 from 3 to 7 p.m., at De Friest-Grattan Funeral Home, Main Road Southold. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, April 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with internment to follow at the First Presbyterian cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, Barbara previously requested that donations be made to the Southold Fire Department. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

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