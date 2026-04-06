Barbara J. Michalecko-Crabb, longtime resident of Riverhead, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. She was 66 years old.

Barbara was born on June 23, 1959 in Riverhead to Maryann (née Bonkoski) and Paul Michalecko. She was one of six children. She graduated from Mattituck High School.

On Oct. 12, 1985, in Port Jefferson, N.Y., she married the love of her life Thomas D. Crabb. Together they had three children and made their home in Riverhead. She was a member of Saint John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Throughout her career, Barbara held several positions that reflected her strong work ethic and caring nature. She served as a waitress and dietary aide, contributed to the family tire business, and rose to the position of second-in-command at a local oil company. Her greatest professional fulfillment, however, came from her role as a dedicated caregiver to her family and grandchildren.

Predeceased by her parents Maryann and Paul; and brother Paul J. Michalecko; Barbara is survived by her husband Thomas; children Thomas Crabb (Melissa) of Ridge, N.Y., Melissa Griffing (Gregory) of Baiting Hollow, N.Y. and Jacqueline Kluber (Terrence) of Carmel, N.Y.; grandchildren Zoey Crabb, Madelyn Crabb, Natalie Griffing and Ava Griffing; and siblings Irene Meadows, Maryann Zaykowski, Elizabeth Michalecko-Lambrecht and Jennifer Michalecko.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue, officiated by Deacon Doug Moran.

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