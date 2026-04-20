Barbara Jordan Cooper, longtime New Suffolk resident, died on Friday, April 17, 2026. She was 90 years old. Barbara was born on April 29, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY to Mae (née Mills) and Henry C. Jordan. She was one of four children. She graduated from Southold High School.

On July 19, 1953, in Cutchogue, she married the love of her life, the late Sherwood M. Cooper. Together they had six children.

After raising her children, Barbara worked as an administrative assistant for Buccaneer Books for over 20 years. She was also a member of the North Fork United Methodist Church in Southold.

Predeceased by her husband Sherwood; children Jason R. Cooper and Steven G. Cooper; grandchild Travis Cooper; and siblings Helene Meras and Thomas Jordan; she is survived by her children William C. Cooper (Eileen), Sherwood M. Cooper Jr., Timothy C. Cooper (Laura) and Laura Goy (Charles); grandchildren Andrew Cooper, Justin Cooper, Alison Cooper, Tyler Cooper, T.J. Cooper, Courtney Cooper, Jacki Anderson, Sydney Rabkevich, Thomas Cooper, Robert-Cooper and Anna Cooper; sister Nancy Nixon; and daughter-in-law Jeanette Cooper; and 14 great grandchildren.

The family will welcome friends on Thursday, April 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 24 at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Ken Boehler. Interment will be held privately at Cutchogue Cemetery. In lieu flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Donations may also be made to thevine@northforkumc.

Paid post