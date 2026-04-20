Beverly Pruitt of Greenport, age 87, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2026. Born on July 2, 1938, to Allan and Loretta (Gagen) Andrews, Beverly lived a life defined by devotion to her family, her faith and the simple joys that brought her happiness.

Beverly was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, godmother and friend to many. Her warmth, kindness and steady presence touched all who knew her.

For over 20 years, Beverly worked for Wm. J. Mills & Co., where she took great pride in sewing awnings for boats and homes. She was known for her strong work ethic and attention to detail, as well as the friendships she built along the way.

Outside of work, Beverly found joy in knitting and crocheting, often creating thoughtful handmade gifts for those she loved. She was an avid fan of “Murder, She Wrote,” rarely missing an episode. A woman of deep faith, she attended weekly mass at St. Agnes and was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary.

Beverly had many social traditions that became cherished routines. She spent years playing darts at the firehouse and yacht club, and she especially looked forward to Friday night early-bird dinners with her close friends at Townsend Manor — moments filled with laughter, companionship and lasting memories.

Above all, Beverly loved her family more than anything. She is survived by her children: Claudia Berry and her husband, Mark, of Mattituck; Michelle Pruitt of Summerville S.C.; and Brian Pruitt and his wife, Crissy, of Whitman, Mass. She was a proud and loving grandmother to Taylor Reed, Vanessa Berry, Hayley Berry, Jake Pruitt and Tyler Pruitt, as well as a devoted great-grandmother to Bryce Reed. She is also survived by her brother, Allan; her sister, Penny; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Beverly is reunited in eternal rest with her beloved husband of 51 years, Bill, who passed away nine years ago.

Her legacy of love, kindness and quiet strength will live on in all who knew her.

Visitation for Beverly was held Thursday, April 16, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. On Friday, April 17, a service was held, also at the church, followed by interment at St. Agnes Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Standard Hose Company of Greenport Fire Department and Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport would be appreciated.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

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