Christopher James “Chris” Hurley ­— beloved brother, uncle, musician, and friend to so many — passed away on March 10, 2026, at the age of 67 after a brief illness on Long Island surrounded by his loving family. He is now at peace and with God.

Chris was an extraordinary soul — loving, kind, funny, and generous. He had a gentle spirit and a heart of gold. Everyone who met him was drawn to his warmth; those who truly knew him admired his deep compassion and unwavering kindness.

Born on Sept. 23, 1958, at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y., Chris was the third of 10 children of Richard Hurley and Anne Rogers. Chris attended Southold High School and continued his studies at the Florida Institute of Technology and Stony Brook University.

He began his professional career in New York City, living in Brooklyn and working on Wall Street as a U.S. Government bond broker but he spent the majority of his life on the east end of Long Island in Cutchogue on Nassau Point, a place he loved deeply.

Later in life, when Chris returned to the North Fork, he helped manage his father’s airline business while embracing what would become his true passion — music. As a talented guitarist and singer, he became a beloved figure in the local music scene, helping to cultivate live music at area restaurants and vineyards and supporting countless fellow musicians.

Music was at the center of Chris’s life. He always had a great smile and sparkle in his eyes, and his family believes it began at 10 years old when his mother gave him his first guitar. Whether playing at weddings, family gatherings, or around bonfires on Nassau Point, he had a gift for bringing people together. He performed at nearly every family event, making each one more meaningful and memorable. Beyond music, Chris enjoyed science fiction, fishing, and windsurfing, and he was an active member of the Lions Club, generously giving his time to charitable causes.

Chris’s legacy is one of generosity and encouragement. He inspired many to pursue music, often gifting guitars to family members and teaching them how to play. Several credit him with sparking their own musical journeys. He was not only a mentor but also a constant source of support and joy to those who played alongside him.

He was predeceased by his parents, Richard Hurley and Anne Rogers and he is survived by his nine siblings: Timothy, Jean, Margaret, Patricia, Richard, Rosemary, Anne, Roberta and John; as well as many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Chris will be deeply missed and forever remembered. His spirit lives on in the music he shared and in the hearts of all who knew and loved him and his songs live on in all of us.

A Private Celebration of Life for Chris will be held on May 30, 2026 at Borghese Vineyard in Cutchogue from 1 to 6 p.m.

Paid post