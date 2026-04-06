Cynthia A. “Cindy” Chomicki (née Seebeck) passed away at home in Mattituck on April 2, 2026. She was 65 years old.

Cindy was born on July 9, 1960 in Riverhead to Joan A. (née Bresee) and Harold C. Seebeck. She was one of three children. On April 17, 2010, at Saint Anne’s Episcopal Church in Sayville, N.Y., she married Stephen A. Chomicki.

Born in Riverhead, the family moved to the Point of Woods community on Fire Island when she was 8 years old. The family lived there full time for many years, Cindy enjoying a unique and wonderful experience growing up in a beautiful and special place.

After graduating from SUNY Oneonta with a degree in business economics, Cindy started a career in the advertising industry. She worked her way up through the ranks at leading agencies such as Young & Rubicam, McCaffrey McCall, Scali, McCabe Sloves, and Deutsch. Later in her career she ran her own business Media Specialists LLC for several years, eventually retiring from Allied-Media as a Managing Partner.

Cindy started a lifelong battle with cancer at the age of 12. Throughout her life, she never let it define her. She lived life to the fullest as a loving wife, daughter, daughter- and sister-in-law, cousin, aunt and dear friend. She traveled extensively for business and pleasure, played tennis in a league for many years, golfed, loved being on the beach and water and doing just about any outdoor activity. She had a resilient, warrior spirit and a beautiful, loving heart. She will be missed by the many people who knew and loved her.

Predeceased by her brother Peter; and nephew Jason; Cynthia is survived by her husband Stephen; brother James Seebeck and his wife Karen, nephews Brenan Peterman and Cameron Seebeck; sisters-in-law Teresa and Catherine Chomicki; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visiting hours for Cindy will be held on Sunday, April 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home, 13805 Main Road (NYS Route 25), Mattituck, New York 11952 (11 miles East of L.I.E., Exit 73). Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 13 at 10:30 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 13225 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck, New York 11952. Reverend Roger Joslin, officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, 3494 Depot Lane, Cutchogue, New York 11935.

Memorial donations in her name may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, Double H. Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Road, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846 or East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, New York 11978.

Paid post