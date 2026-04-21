Doris Hinsch Lezny, of Greenport passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at the remarkable age of 100. She lived a long, full life marked by grace, devotion, and joy, and she will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know and love her.

Doris was a guiding force of wisdom and fun for her family—a striking role model whose warmth, humor, and steady presence shaped generations. She was a devoted and nurturing mother to her four children: Emily Franchina Perrell (Franklin), Karen M. Lezny, Jan Lezny (Liwayway), and Christopher A. Lezny (Lucretia). Her greatest pride was her family, including her four beloved grandchildren: Christopher W.E. Lezny (Danielle), Caroline Lezny, Andrew Lezny (Claire), and Charlotte Lezny.

She was also a loving aunt to Allison Matuzak (Dan) and Jacqueline Bunke (Gary), and a cherished great-aunt to Dan Matuzak, Matthew Matuzak, and Jennifer Royall. Doris was predeceased by her sister Herma Bunke, her brother Howard Hinsch, and her beloved grandchild Mary Lezny, all of whom she held close in her heart throughout her life.

Born to Herman H. Hinsch and Emily A. Hinsch of Lattingtown, N.Y., Doris graduated from The Cathedral School of St. Mary’s in Garden City, N.Y. For the past 13 years, she was a treasured member of the Peconic Landing Community, where she formed meaningful friendships and was admired for her kindness, spirit, and generosity.

Doris believed deeply in giving back. She was a faithful supporter of students at Lutheran High School (LuHi) in Brookville, N.Y., a cause that reflected her lifelong commitment to nurturing young people and helping them thrive.

Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation and funeral services on Saturday, April 25 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home, 735 First Street in Greenport between 1 and 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris’s memory may be made to Lutheran High School (LuHi).

Doris’s legacy is one of love, resilience, and quiet strength. Her life was a gift, and her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her.

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