Dorothy Jane Zehner, most recently from New Canaan, Conn., passed away peacefully on April 6, 2026, one day shy of her 95th birthday.

Dorothy was born on April 7, 1931, in Flushing, Queens, to Emma J. and John E. Hatosy. She attained her BA from St. John’s University and was in her second year of law school when her father passed, so she had to leave the pursuit of her degree to work and care for her mother. She married Howard H. Zehner in 1957, and they were married for 61 years until Howard’s passing in 2018.

She is survived by her five children: Lauren E. Zehner (Shawn Sobkowski); Nancy D. Zehner; Deborah J. Cross and her children, Rachel and Connor; Gregory H. Zehner (Jacki H. Zehner) and their children, Matthew and Allie; and Carolyn A. Woodberry (Sturgis P. Woodberry) and their children, Paul, C.J., and Elizabeth.

Dorothy lived a life grounded in deep faith, unwavering love for her family, and a genuine joy for the everyday moments of life. A devoted student of the Bible, she participated in many Bible studies over the years and found particular comfort and inspiration in Romans 8, which she was working on memorizing in her last days.

She and her husband Howard began their life together in Port Washington, before moving to Greenport, where they purchased and operated a marina for almost thirty years. Together, they and the kids worked tirelessly—doing whatever was needed—to build a successful business and support their large family. Those years were marked by hard work and perseverance. Amid the demands of daily life, Dorothy found joy on the water—whether sailing, windsurfing, rowing or swimming in Peconic Bay, often accompanied by the family’s beloved Labrador retriever, Tanna.

Dorothy embraced an active lifestyle well into her later years, with a special love for tennis, biking and swimming. Remarkably, she continued swimming almost daily through the summer of 2025. She also had a lifelong love of reading and often said she was never bored as long as she had something to read.

Dorothy had an easy laugh and a gracious spirit, never taking offense and always extending kindness and understanding to others. She was a constant source of support and encouragement, always available for a conversation, and was cherished by many who considered her their closest friend. Her presence brought comfort, wisdom, and joy to all who knew her.

She deeply valued education and often reminded her family that “a good education never goes to waste,” a belief reflected in the lives of those she raised.

Dorothy’s legacy is one of faith, resilience, love, and enduring connection. She will be profoundly missed and forever remembered by her family and all who were blessed to know her.

“For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers… will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” — Romans 8:38–39

A private memorial service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

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