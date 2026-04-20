James M. Tonsmeire Jr., 81, of Cocoa Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2026, surrounded by his family.

Born in Flushing on April 22, 1944, Jim was the third of five children born to James and Marjorie Tonsmeire. He was raised in Garden City, where he attended St. Joseph School and graduated from Chaminade High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Fairfield University.

Jim had a successful business career in logistics management, beginning with the family furniture business A.H. Stiehl and later with Lumex, a manufacturer of durable medical goods. He met his wife Eileen at a Notre Dame football game at Yankee Stadium after being introduced by their sisters. They married in 1967 and raised their sons in Syosset. Upon retirement, Jim and Eileen moved to the North Fork of Long Island, where they built a second career together as real estate brokers. In their later years they spent winters in Vero Beach, Fla.

Jim will be deeply missed by his sons Brian and David; daughters-in-law Cynthia and Sandra; beloved grandchildren William, Dylan, and Juliana; his siblings Betty Ann Eastin of Baton Rouge, La., Robert Tonsmeire of Wayland, Mass., and Patricia Wilson of British Columbia, Canada; many cherished nieces, nephews, and their children; and close friends and colleagues. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Eileen and his sister Marjorie.

Jim enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, music, and watching sports. Boating was a lifelong passion he shared with his family, whether sailing on Peconic Bay or cruising the waters of Florida. He was an active and dedicated father who coached both of his sons in baseball and basketball during their elementary school years, creating many cherished family memories on the field and court. Jim was a loving grandfather who liked nothing more than making his grandchildren laugh. After Eileen’s passing, Jim moved to oceanfront Cocoa Beach, Fla., where he was blessed to have the loving company and care of his nieces Janet Murnaghan and Sharon Ruddock and their children.

Family and friends will gather for visitation on Thursday, April 23, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home, Greenport.

An 11 a.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 24 at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, Greenport.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 25, at 1 p.m. at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, Penn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jim’s memory to Jack Academy, a school in Ghana founded by his nieces in honor of his adored grandnephew, with the goal of breaking the cycle of poverty. Please visit https://jackacademy.com.

Horton Mathie Funeral Home assisted the family.

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