John Rodenbeck Adler Sr. died on April 12, 2026, at the age of 99 in his home in Pine Knoll Shoals, NC.

John grew up in Great Neck, N.Y. and spent most summers in Southold. He boxed, competed in track and sailed competitively. At age 17, he enlisted in the Navy. After the War, he attended Hartwick College majoring in business, eventually becoming an accountant. He met his wife to be while taking extra classes at Columbia after graduating from Hartwick. They married in 1953 and initially lived in the Bronx before moving to Connecticut two years later. He worked as an accountant and then comptroller for different companies before establishing his own accounting business. His son, Ralph, joined the business for a few years before pursuing an academic career. John and Anita eventually moved to Pine Knoll Shores, NC, but continued to have an active accounting practice well into his 90s.

While living in Connecticut and later North Carolina, he still returned to Southold where he built a summer residence. There, he passed on to his sons an interest in sailing. His other greatly enjoyed activities included tennis, pick-up basketball games, and road races. He worked with the Cub and Boy Scouts during his son’s involvement. John also had great interest in local government and served on the finance committee for the town of Somers, Conn. for many years. He followed the great interest of his mother and brother and volunteered at the Southold Historical Society.

John appreciated the many friends he had throughout his long life and greatly missed them as he outlived so many. He especially appreciated his “amigos” in North Carolina and Pam Moren whose visits helped him so much at the end.

John was predeceased by Anita, his wife of 60 years; parents Herbert and Rita; brother Herbert Jr.; and grandson Peter. He is survived by his sons John, his wife Marilyn; Brian and wife Karen Bertrand; Ralph and wife Sharon; Paul and wife Lori Basilico; grandchildren John (Trip) and wife Sierra; Brittany and husband Mark Yarchoan; Keith, Scott, Griffin, Timothy, James, Cecily, Paul, Samuel; and great-grandchildren Ian Yarchoan, Beck, Elise Yarchoan and Rodes.

The family would like to thank the excellent caregiving of Kathleen Mosier, Angela Grimes, Felicia Everson, Nicole Pearson and Gentiva Hospice, specifically Connie Kelly and Marion Tyler who always brought him great joy with every one of her visits.

Those wishing to honor John with a charitable donation should make a gift to their favorite charity while keeping John in their thoughts. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.

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