Muriel Doka
Muriel Doka of Baiting Hollow, formerly of Jamesport, died at home April 16, 2026. She was 87.
She was born July 7, 1938. She married Frank Doka and was a member of the Community Christian Fellowship.
Family said she enjoyed helping others, cooking and fellowship.
Predeceased by her husband Frank Doka; and brothers Robert and John Trainor, she is survived by her children Debbie Doka, Frank and Paula Doka and Donna Doka Moor; grandchildren Tyrone Corgier, Michael Moor, Rhiannon Doka, Lyndon Doka, Tyler Doka and Deanna Moor; and great-grandchildren Kyuss Corgier, Avery Moor, Adeline Doka, Oliver Doka, Trip Corgier, Wesley Doka, Cole Doka and Calvin Doka.
A celebration of life memorial service for immediate family only is scheduled for Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m. at Community Christian Fellowship in Mattituck.
McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home assisted the family. Memorial donations are requested for Crisis Response International, www.criout.com.
Paid post