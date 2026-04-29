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New chef revamps Ram’s Head Inn menu with hyper-local, from-scratch focus

By Amy Zavatto

Chef Jessica Taccone is bringing her brand of fresh from the source dishes to the Ram;s Head Inn on Shelter Island (Ram’s Head Inn courtesy photo)

Chef Jessica Taccone is, in many ways, not your typical toque. First of all, she’s pretty chill, leading her staff with collaboration and kindness instead of the Gordon Ramsey or, worse, Rene Redzepi brand of brandishing insults and threats to pump up performance. For Taccone, whose path to the kitchen was more intuitive than typical, creating a positive atmosphere is key in crafting great food.

“There is no ‘I’ in team,” she shrugged, while scooping out a luscious bowl of her homemade Orange Dreamsicle ice cream, one of the many from-scratch items that will now wholly take over the breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner menus at the Ram’s Head Inn on Shelter Island.

A former competitive dancer and one-time veteran of the construction industry, Taccone’s early career years were spent searching for the space that ignited her. The East Islip native majored in journalism and communications in college; that didn’t feel right. She got into the construction world, her family’s stock in trade, because it was, “something I was always around.” 

She landed a job at Sandpebble Project Management in East Hampton with owner Victor Diez-Canseco, who would become a mentor. Ironically, it was this job that planted the first seeds of her eventual work-life happy place.

For more on Ms. Taccone’s culinary journey, see southforker.com.

Homemade butter, in-house butchering and lots of farm sourcing will be the order of the day at Ram’s Head Inn under new chef Jessica Taccone. (Photo credit: Amy Zavatto)

Amy Zavatto is the Editor-in-Chief for Southforker, Northforker and Long Island Wine Press. She's a wine, spirits and food journalist whose work has appeared in Wine Enthusiast, Food & Wine, MarthaStewart.com, the New York Post, Liquor.com, SevenFifty Daily, Imbibe, Men’s Journal and many others. She's the author of The Big Book of Bourbon Cocktails, Prosecco Made Me Do It: 60 Seriously Sparkling Cocktails, Forager’s Cocktails: Botanical Mixology with Fresh, Natural Ingredients, and The Architecture of the Cocktail. She has judged regional wine and spirits competitions, and has moderated numerous panels on the topics of wine, spirits, cocktails and regional foodways. She is the former Deputy Editor for the regional celebratory publications Edible Manhattan and Edible Brooklyn, as well as the former Executive Director of the Long Island Merlot Alliance. She is a member of the New York chapter of the international organization of women leaders in food, wine, and spirits, Les Dames d’Escoffier. The proud daughter of a butcher, Amy is originally from Shelter Island, N.Y., where she developed a deep respect for the East End’s natural beauty and the importance of preserving and celebrating it and its people.

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