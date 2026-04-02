News Briefs: Apply for artist residency or a job, save on car insurance, plan a wedding and more

(Credit: composite of file and courtesy photos)

Scroll the latest news briefs from all over the East End.

Orient artist-in-residence program returns

The William Steeple Davis Trust of Orient invites artists to apply for its in-residence program for the period of Oct. 15, 2026, through Oct. 1, 2027. This program, established in 1976, provides temporary housing to artists of all media who are without adequate funds. The Davis house and studio are located in a quiet spot in Orient, nearly 100 miles from New York City. It is possible to reside in the house without a car, though that may be quite inconvenient. Pets are not accommodated and smoking is prohibited in both buildings.

Applications are due by Thursday, April 30, 2026, and must be submitted at williamsteepledavis.com.

Scroll the latest news briefs from all over the East End.

Splish Splash is now hiring

In preparation for its Saturday, May 23, opening, Splish Splash Water Park is seeking 1,000 employees to join the team. They are accepting new hires and rehires for all positions, including lifeguards, food and beverage services and park services. Candidates 14 years old and older can apply online and can earn up to $22 per hour.

Splish Splash will host walk-in interviews Monday, April 6, through Friday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information and formal applications can be found on splishsplash.com/employment.

Town subdivision forum set

Southold Supervisor Al Krupski, planning director Heather Lanza and land preservation coordinator Lillian McCullough will hold a forum called “Understanding Subdivisions and Land Preservation in Southold Town” on Thursday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m. It will outline planning impact, subdivision rules, smart growth and data trends.

Sponsored by Southold Town and hosted by the Coalition of North Fork Civics, the event will be held both in-person and via Zoom. It will take place at Veterans Park, 11280 Great Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Those who wish to tune in remotely can do so by visiting tinyurl.com/mlcaz1.

Greenport Village (File photo)

Greenport announces 19th ‘Tree City’ designation

For the 19th consecutive year, Greenport has been named a “Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation, thanks to its commitment to planting, growing and maintaining trees to benefit the community.

The village’s official tree committee acts as the local “tree champion,” working to maintain the municipality’s canopy and enhance awareness of the aesthetic and environmental value of trees.

Committee activities celebrating Arbor Day, which occurs this year on Friday, April 24, include providing a “senior tree” for each graduating high school class to plant on school grounds and distributing seedlings and planting instructions to fourth-graders. Each May, it also joins with local merchants and the Agro Council to present a Cherry Blossom Festival and associated 5K Run for the Petals, which raise funds for the committee.

(Credit: Jeremy Garretson file photo)

Nominations open for humanitarian award

The Southold Board of Education is seeking nominations for the William J. McGonegal Memorial Humanitarian Award, which goes to a graduating Southold High School senior who possesses the qualities of outstanding citizenship, compassion, generosity, selflessness, personal initiative and moral courage.

Candidates’ names may be sent, with a brief description of their qualifications, to Southold High School, attn: Terence Rusch, principal, P.O. Box 470, Southold, NY 11971. Nominations must be submitted by Friday, May 8. The nominator must not be related to the candidate. The award will be given at the school’s graduation ceremony in June.

Southold Historical Museum (Rachel Young file photo)

Internship openings at Southold Historical Museum

Southold Historical Museum is now accepting student applications for two internships, the Bainbridge Internship and the Gardiner Young Scholar Program, which offer a behind-the-scenes look at how the museum preserves and share the town’s history. Each position requires 100 hours of service and will provide a $1,700 stipend. High school students entering grade 10 and up are welcome to apply. One application covers both programs.

Applications close Friday, May 29; selections will be announced by the end of June. Visit southoldhistorical.org/internships for application information.

Defensive driving course at Mattituck-Laurel Library

On Saturday, April 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a National Point and Insurance Reduction course will be held at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Upon completion, the defensive driving course removes four points from one’s driving record as well as 10% from liability, collision and no-fault insurance premiums for a total of three years.

Attendees are advised to bring a lunch or snacks. There is a $35 nonrefundable fee. Visit mattitucklaurellibrary.org to register and pay.

(Credit: file photo)

Paper shredding and electronics drop-off at Riverhead Free Library

On Tuesday, April 14, from 4:15 to 7:15 p.m., a Shred Away Inc. truck will be parked in Riverhead Free Library’s parking lot at 330 Court St.. They will shred all paper. Staples and small and large clips need not be removed prior to shredding. CDs are permitted. Separately, they will shred X-rays, hard drives and Micro Fiche. They will not shred black carbon sheets, plastic or cardboard.

On Tuesday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can drop off their old electronics at the Pupfish Sustainability Solutions e-waste recycling table in the parking lot of Riverhead Free Library, located at 330 Court St., Riverhead.

Visit riverheadlibrary.org to see the list of all accepted electronics.

Wedding showcase at Hallockville On Saturday, April 11, from noon to 3 p.m., Hallockville Museum Farm invites engaged couples, their families and event planners to a wedding showcase at the Naugles Barn, 6038 Sound Ave. in Riverhead. Vendors for music, food and beverages, florals, transportation and other wedding services will be present. The event is meant to give couples a chance to envision their special day while also making contact with vendors that can make their dream come true. The showcase is free to attend, though registration is required. Visit hallockville.org for more information and to register.

Basic life support training offered in Jamesport

The Greater Jamesport Civic Association will host free basic life support training on Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jamesport Fire Department, located at 25 Manor Lane. The class will teach participants how to respond to emergencies like cardiac arrest and how to sustain life until first responders arrive; it will include CPR instruction and use of a defibrillator. The class is not a certification course. Registration is required. Those interested can email [email protected].

(Credit: Amanda Olsen file photo)

Boating course offered by Peconic Bay Power Squadron

Peconic Bay Power Squadron is offering boating safety course to enable residents to enjoy the 2026 season while adhering to new state regulations. The two-session course will be held at Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., on Saturdays, April 25 and May 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; students must attend both sessions and pass an exam to be certified. Upon course completion, registrants receive a certificate and wallet card.

To attend, you must register and pay the $65 fee online at pbps.us/education/schedule before Friday, April 10. For more information, contact Helen Horton at 631-523-7889 or [email protected].