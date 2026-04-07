Ramona Tuttle Persan, born July 14, 1942, died April 14, 2026.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, Fred; her children Heather and Jason; and her daughter-in-love Margaret, and son-in-love Eric. Her greatest joy were her grandchildren Gretchen, Jason Jr., Diego and Leo.

Ramona found joy in living near the water, kayaking, boating, decorating every inch of her home for Christmas, and spending time with her family. She had a robust laugh and a way of taking care of others selflessly.

Paid post