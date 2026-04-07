Richard “Dick” Lewis Woodhull Jr., 83, of Lake Placid, Fla., formerly of Cutchogue, died peacefully on Feb. 17, 2026.

Dick is survived by his loving wife, Denise; his children, Rebecca (Mealey), Richard, Charles, Maxwell and Beth Ford, Jennifer and Frank Martin, and Jeffrey and Jennifer Ford; sixteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren who will dearly miss their “Papa.” He is also survived by his brothers, George T. Woodhull (Ruthanne) and Terry Woodhull (Laura). He was predeceased by his brother, James Woodhull (Judy) and his son-in-law, Robert Mealey.

Dick was the son of Jean (Tuthill) and Richard Woodhull. After graduating from Mattituck High School, he attended Cornell University, where he studied agricultural economics, joined ROTC, and learned to fly airplanes. He served his country as a United States Army Captain in Vietnam and then became a pilot for United Airlines. While working for the airlines, he co-founded The Plantage, a wholesale nursery business in Cutchogue. Upon his retirement from the airlines, he became a real estate agent, earning numerous awards, and also worked as a life coach.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Mattituck Presbyterian Church, 12605 Main Road, Mattituck, NY. Burial to follow at Laurel Cemetery.

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