Sheryl Jean Zemanek, 76, passed away Monday, March 2, 2026, at Home of the Good Shepherd with her family by her side.

Born Oct. 14, 1949, in Flushing, NY, she was the daughter of the late William V. Engels and Ethel A. Engels (Danes).

Sheryl graduated from Great Neck North High School and continued her education at Russell Sage College, later obtaining her Master’s degree in Special Education. Sheryl completed her student teaching program in England. She taught mainly second and third grade students at Lake Avenue Elementary School in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. until she retired in 2001.

On May 24, 1975, Sheryl married the love of her life, “an Adirondack man,” Paul S. Zemanek Jr. Together they raised two children, Paul and Kristen.

She was kind, adventurous, and social; she enjoyed life to the fullest and made friends easily wherever she went. She enjoyed traveling, whether driving around the northeast or taking a cruise with friends, and spending summers with her family at her favorite place on the North Fork of Long Island. For her 60th birthday, Sheryl took a cruise to Australia. She always had a love of horses and recognized the benefits of equine assisted therapy for children.

Sheryl was a member of the Queensbury Senior Center and previously the Mattituck Senior Center. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.

In addition to her parents, Sheryl was predeceased by her brother, William D. Engels.

Those carrying her love forward include her husband, Paul S. Zemanek Jr.; son, Paul S. Zemanek III (Karina); daughter, Kristen Z. Kramer (Alex); grandson, Ethan Zemanek; sisters, Carol Engels White (Clyde) and Janet Engels Downing (Richard); nieces, Lauren and Michelle; nephews, Jamie and Jonathan (Johanna); sister-in-law, Kristen Dawson; along with many close friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 6, 2026, in Mattituck, N.Y.

Contact Janet Engels Downing by email: [email protected] for details.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sheryl’s honor can be made to Reigning Hope Ranch in Orrington, Maine https://www.reigninghoperanch.com

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